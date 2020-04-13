 
April 13, 2020

Regulations for navigators, rules for farmers crossing into Bulgaria in the making
Apr 13, 2020

Regulations for navigators, rules for farmers crossing into Bulgaria in the making.

Interior Minister Marcel Vela said on Sunday evening at the Nadlac I border crossing point that regulations should be worked out for navigators carrying goods and having to leave Romania, much as the regulations for truck drivers, and at the border with Bulgaria transit by farmers in the two countries should be allowed, as is the case at the border with Hungary. "Under the new ordinance, we should regulate some things regarding the possibility of lifting the restrictions for example for those who, when they carry freight by boat or by ship in a country upstream the Danube, they remain on the Danube not at risk of being contaminated in a red zone country. I believe that in such situation (...) they should be extended the same exceptions as truck drivers," said Vela. The minister added that farmers should be allowed to cross the Romanian-Bulgarian border. "They should be accorded the same possibilities and exceptions as the workers in the western border area, where Hungarian and Romanian citizens can also move from one side to another on a certain distance to perform agricultural work or other economic activities," he said. He also said he was explained that some people are halted when they go to work. "The ordinance provides for the possibility of going to work your land. We have deliberately not set a distance, because someone can live in the city and have the land 50kms, 30kms away; we could not set a rigorous distance of 2, 30 or 100kms, because there are landowners in Bucharest who may own agricultural land 200kms away. So farming, gardening, land working, everything related to a fruit plantation or farm, all of them are allowed," said Vela. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marian Buga, editor: Oana Popescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

