BestJobs: A Quarter Of Romanian Employees Left Jobless Or Put On Furlough Amid COVID-19 Crisis. One in ten Romanian employees participating in a poll by recruiting platform BestJobs said they lost their jobs and approximately 15% were put on furlough, while 16% have reduced salaries. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]