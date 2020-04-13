Third COVID-19 case at Justice Ministry; employees to work from home

Third COVID-19 case at Justice Ministry; employees to work from home. The Ministry of Justice announced on Monday that from Tuesday its employees will work from home after a third employee has been confirmed with the novel coronavirus. "From Tuesday, the Ministry of Justice will switch to teleworking throughout April 21, following the confirmation of a third COVID-19 case among the ministry's apparatus. The new case was confirmed on Sunday evening and it is about an employee of the litigation department found among the contacts of the first confirmed case. The person had not been at the ministry since April 9," the Justice Ministry said in a press statement. The minister, senior aides, the minister's office, the classified information service, the Information Technology Directorate, will continue to work from the headquarters of the ministry. The ministry reports that on April 10, 11 and 12, its headquarters was successively decontaminated by nebulisation.