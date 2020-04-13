GCS: Four more persons with COVID-19 die; death toll reaches 318

GCS: Four more persons with COVID-19 die; death toll reaches 318. Four more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died and the COVID-19 death toll has reached 318, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday. The latest victims are three men and one woman aged between 56 and 63. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]