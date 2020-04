Romanian Auto Market Falls 23.8% YoY in 1Q/2020

Romanian Auto Market Falls 23.8% YoY in 1Q/2020. Romania’s auto market declined 23.8% on the year in the first quarter, while the contraction in March alone was 33%, data from the Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA) showed Monday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]