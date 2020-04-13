 
April 13, 2020

COVID-19 cases rise by 333 in Romania to 6,633
COVID-19 cases rise by 333 in Romania to 6,633.

As many as 333 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania since the previous information, with the total number of illnesses amounting to 6,633, according to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force. Of the infected people, 914 were declared recovered and were discharged. As many as 231 patients with COVID-19 are in intensive care. According to the same source, 318 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Romania have died. AGERPRES (RO- author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

