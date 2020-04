Official: To date, 47 Romanian citizens abroad have died of COVID-19

Official: To date, 47 Romanian citizens abroad have died of COVID-19. Since the beginning of the epidemic of COVID-19 and up to this moment, 47 Romanian citizens abroad, 13 in Italy, 11 in France, 12 in the UK, seven in Spain, two in Germany, one in Belgium and one in Sweden have died, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) has (...) [Read the article in Mediafax]