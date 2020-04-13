HealthMin Tataru says still three weeks of coronavirus pandemic upward trend ahead

Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Monday in Galati that precautions and social distancing must be further kept in place, because "we still have three weeks ahead" of an upward trend of the coronavirus pandemic statistics. Asked about the reason why cemeteries have been closed, the official said that this measure falls in the social distancing requirements, just like the closure of stadiums and other sites prone to crowding. The minister said that the precautions and social distancing must be maintained for another three weeks during which the corovarirus pandemic will follow a rising trend. "The closure of cemeteries responds to the same requirement for social distancing. Any assembly, be it at the cemetery, the stadium, or a food establishment, means people getting close," Tataru explained, noting that the precautions target the risk of not observing a safe distance and that, with yet another three weeks of climbing numbers ahead, these measures must be kept in place.