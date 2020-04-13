 
Romaniapress.com

April 13, 2020

Ciolos: It's time for governing to be opened to as large as possible segments of society
Apr 13, 2020

Ciolos: It's time for governing to be opened to as large as possible segments of society.

The chairman of the Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (PLUS), Dacian Ciolos, claims that in the context of the current crisis, governing should be "opened" to "as large as possible segments of society", and that transparency and access to information should "have primacy over any political interest." According to a press release of the party sent on Monday to AGERPRES, the PLUS crisis cell becomes a "permanent executive" body that will collect and draw up projects, will propose them to central or local institutions, will direct professionals where help is needed, will try to function as a "bridge" between the political level and society. This political model was "never tried out" in Romania, the release shows. "We had countless discussions with heads of state and government in Europe and the conclusion is unanimous: resolving the medical crisis will take time and will test our resilience at the level of communities and nations. We will need unity, solidarity and a good governing. In the efficient management of this unprecedented situation, the state and its institutions must understand that they need us all. It's the time in which government has to be opened up to as large as possible segments of society, in which transparency and access to information have primacy over any political interest," said Ciolos, chair of the Renew Europe group in the European Parliament. The executive crisis cell of PLUS will coordinate the efforts of the party in two main directions: supporting government action in all the essential domains for crisis management and the social-economic reconstruction that will follow, the promotion of initiatives for solidarity and support of local communities, through the involvement of the PLUS organizations, its members and supporters, in volunteering actions together with the civil society and in the support of the local authorities. PLUS commits that the projects it is already developing or will receive from society will become an integral part of its future political and governing programme. The PLUS executive team will be led by Dacian Ciolos, helped by MEP Dragos Tudorache, executive chair of the party.AGERPRES(RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Letter to the prime minister from political leaders: They request meetings to restart the economy Social-Democratic Party (PSD) president Marcel Ciolacu has announced on Monday that he sent a letter to prime minister Ludovic Orban, signed by four other political leaders, requesting to the head of the Executive to meet regularly to restart the (...)

Number of cases of coronavirus increased by 18.9 pct in April 6-12 week over previous one The number of cases of coronavirus infection increased in the April 6-12 week by 18.9 pct over the previous week, according to a weekly monitoring report published on the website of the National Public Health Institute. 51 pct of the cases recorded were in Suceava, Bucharest, Hunedoara, Timis (...)

Nielsen: FMCG Sales Grow 31.1% Since Start of Pandemic Until End-March Sales of fast moving consumer goods grew a total 31.1% since the start of the pandemic until the end of March, according to market research firm Nielsen.

Another 45 tons of medical equipment will arrive in Romania in the next days Several Ministry of Defence aircraft will bring medical equipment purchased from South Korea to Romania over the next four days. The acquisition was made by the Romanian state, and the equipment will be distributed to hospitals throughout the (...)

HealthMin Tataru says still three weeks of coronavirus pandemic upward trend ahead Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Monday in Galati that precautions and social distancing must be further kept in place, because "we still have three weeks ahead" of an upward trend of the coronavirus pandemic statistics. Asked about the reason why cemeteries have been closed, the (...)

Michelin Resumes Metallic Cord Production in Zalau Michelin Romania, part of French tire manufacturer Michelin Group, said Monday it has gradually resumed production starting April 8 at its metallic cord factory in Zalau, which was suspended on March 28.

Romania Raises RON443.6M Selling Dec 2022 Bonds at 3.76% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Monday raised 443.6 million lei (EUR91.84 million) selling bonds maturing in December 2022 at an average yield of 3.76%, central bank data showed.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |