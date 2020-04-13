Ciolos: It's time for governing to be opened to as large as possible segments of society



The chairman of the Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (PLUS), Dacian Ciolos, claims that in the context of the current crisis, governing should be "opened" to "as large as possible segments of society", and that transparency and access to information should "have primacy over any political interest." According to a press release of the party sent on Monday to AGERPRES, the PLUS crisis cell becomes a "permanent executive" body that will collect and draw up projects, will propose them to central or local institutions, will direct professionals where help is needed, will try to function as a "bridge" between the political level and society. This political model was "never tried out" in Romania, the release shows. "We had countless discussions with heads of state and government in Europe and the conclusion is unanimous: resolving the medical crisis will take time and will test our resilience at the level of communities and nations. We will need unity, solidarity and a good governing. In the efficient management of this unprecedented situation, the state and its institutions must understand that they need us all. It's the time in which government has to be opened up to as large as possible segments of society, in which transparency and access to information have primacy over any political interest," said Ciolos, chair of the Renew Europe group in the European Parliament. The executive crisis cell of PLUS will coordinate the efforts of the party in two main directions: supporting government action in all the essential domains for crisis management and the social-economic reconstruction that will follow, the promotion of initiatives for solidarity and support of local communities, through the involvement of the PLUS organizations, its members and supporters, in volunteering actions together with the civil society and in the support of the local authorities. PLUS commits that the projects it is already developing or will receive from society will become an integral part of its future political and governing programme. The PLUS executive team will be led by Dacian Ciolos, helped by MEP Dragos Tudorache, executive chair of the party.AGERPRES(RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)