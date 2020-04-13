Number of cases of coronavirus increased by 18.9 pct in April 6-12 week over previous one



The number of cases of coronavirus infection increased in the April 6-12 week by 18.9 pct over the previous week, according to a weekly monitoring report published on the website of the National Public Health Institute. 51 pct of the cases recorded were in Suceava, Bucharest, Hunedoara, Timis and Neamt. According to the quoted source, 60.4 pct of the deaths were recorded in Suceava, Bucharest, Hunedoara, Arad and Timis. One in eight cases affected medical staff. The report shows that 71 pct of the deaths were recorded in persons over 60 and 65 pct in men. Also, 82 pct of the deceased had at least one comorbidity. The average ratio of positive tests in the past 14 days was 11.8 pct.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)