Beer Market Affected By Restaurant Closure And Postponement Of European Football Championship
Apr 14, 2020
Beer Market Affected By Restaurant Closure And Postponement Of European Football Championship.
The beer industry, which has seen a rebound after the crisis years and the many Romanians leaving the country cut consumption, could see a decline this year due to the closing the hotels, bars and restaurants and the postponement of the European Football (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]