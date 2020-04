Romania’s Computer And Electronics Market Could Revert To 2014-2015 Level This Year

Romania’s Computer And Electronics Market Could Revert To 2014-2015 Level This Year. Romania’s computer and electronics market will go down this year, and the decline may be as serious as 30% to 50%, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ending seven years of growth in a row. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]