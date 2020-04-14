Airbus Component Manufacturer Premium Aerotec Revenue Down 6% To RON287.9M In Romania In 2019

Airbus Component Manufacturer Premium Aerotec Revenue Down 6% To RON287.9M In Romania In 2019. Premium Aerotec, a company part of the Airbus Group, posted more than RON287.9 million (EUR60.7 million) revenue last year, down about 6% compared with the previous year when it posted RON305.5 million (EUR65.7 milion) revenue, according to Finance Ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]