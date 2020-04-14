 
April 14, 2020

FinMin says short-time work for public employees not advised as everybody in public administration needed
Apr 14, 2020

FinMin says short-time work for public employees not advised as everybody in public administration needed.

Finance Minister Florin Citu says it is difficult to talk now about short-time working in the public sector, because the measure is difficult to interpret, cannot be applied uniformly and the entire administrative apparatus is needed in the fight against the coronavirus crisis. "I think now it is difficult to talk about such things, because it is difficult to interpret, there are different interpretations for each case and at the same time I do not think you can apply this measure uniformly. And then, if you want to reform the administrative apparatus you have to do it when you do not have to deal with this crisis in the health area. The administrative apparatus is the one that we need to fight this crisis. (...) I have heard the discussions in the public space, I know them. (...) I do not think this is the time for something like it. I believe we can make a reform of the entire administrative apparatus, but not when we are fighting with the coronavirus," Citu told Digi 24 private broadcaster on Monday. He was asked when the short-time working measure for the public employees would begin to apply, and reiterated that the Finance Ministry was not considering that. "There is no such thing under discussion at the Finance Ministry and it is not something that I would support at the moment. Today, every person in the public administration is needed. (...) I tell you this: as far as I am concerned, that has not been discussed at the ministry, there is no such project. (...) The problem regards this moment and I think we can do that and bear all the costs. Some bear them today, others later. I believe that now we have to pool up all the resources we have in the administrative sector and in healthcare," said Citu. On the other hand, asked if he thinks about a measure discussed Europe-wide according to which private employees are to be kept, but to be paid partially, for short -time work, the finance minister replied that there are several measures that will be discussed with the private sector and that such option exists, but no decisions are made. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has recently asked ministers to consider for each area and each entity the applicability of an emergency ordinance aimed at introducing short-time working in the public sector. AGERPRES (RO - author: Nicoleta Gherasi, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
