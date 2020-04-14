ALDE's Tariceanu on prolongation of state of emergency: They ask a blank cheque, without measures, I cannot agree



ALDE's (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu on Monday stated that he doesn't agree to just give "a blank cheque" for the prolongation of the state of emergency by another 30 days, when there isn't any measure plan in the medical field and for resuming general activity. "They are discussing the prolongation of the state of emergency. I have a very weird feeling. We are asked to give a blank cheque for the prolongation of the state of emergency by another 30 days, but I cannot agree with this as long as the Government hasn't proved capable so far to come up with some data to show us what is the real situation in the medical-sanitary field. The figures seem to be good, but we need to take into account the very small number of tests done. Now the figures are good (...) so why do we need to prolong the state of emergency? I would have liked a plan of measures in the medical-sanitary field. And not last, I don't see any measures for the resumption of the economic activity and that of the state institutions," Tariceanu told Romania TV private television broadcaster. According to Tariceanu, we could face a situation "where we get rid of the coronavirus, but Romania dies completely, it goes down for good and we will find ourselves having problems with the food, a very high unemployment, and the country will collapse." AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)