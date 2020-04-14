 
Fourth COVID-19 case reported at Justice Ministry
Fourth COVID-19 case reported at Justice Ministry.

The Justice Ministry announced on Monday that a fourth employee had been confirmed with the novel coronavirus. "The Justice Ministry reports the confirmation of the fourth COVID-19 case in the evening, in an employee of the ministry. The epidemiological investigation of Bucharest Public Health Directorate is in progress," the Justice Ministry said in a press statement released on Monday evening. Also on Monday the ministry said it will switch to teleworking throughout April 21, following the confirmation of a third COVID-19 case among the ministry's apparatus. The minister, senior aides, the minister's office, the classified information service, the Information Technology Directorate will continue to work from the headquarters of the ministry. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Antonia Nita; EN -author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

