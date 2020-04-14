Fourth COVID-19 case reported at Justice Ministry

The Justice Ministry announced on Monday that a fourth employee had been confirmed with the novel coronavirus. "The Justice Ministry reports the confirmation of the fourth COVID-19 case in the evening, in an employee of the ministry. The epidemiological investigation of Bucharest Public Health Directorate is in progress," the Justice Ministry said in a press statement released on Monday evening. Also on Monday the ministry said it will switch to teleworking throughout April 21, following the confirmation of a third COVID-19 case among the ministry's apparatus. The minister, senior aides, the minister's office, the classified information service, the Information Technology Directorate will continue to work from the headquarters of the ministry.