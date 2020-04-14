Omer Tetik, BT: Romania Can Use The Present Moment As An Opportunity To Relaunch Public Investments In Hospitals, Infrastructure



Omer Tetik, BT: Romania Can Use The Present Moment As An Opportunity To Relaunch Public Investments In Hospitals, Infrastructure.

Romania can use the present moment as an opportunity to relaunch public investments in key fields, such as the healthcare system and the infrastructure, considering that the banking system has the resources to support this, Omer Tetik, CEO of lender Banca Transilvania, said (...)