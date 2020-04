Turkey’s Farmasi Rents 2,500 Sqm In CTPark Bucharest Warehouse

Turkey’s Farmasi Rents 2,500 Sqm In CTPark Bucharest Warehouse. Turkey’s cosmetics and personal care producer and distributor Farmasi has leased a storage space of 2,500 square meters within CTPark Bucharest warehouse in order to increase its distribution pace on the Romanian market. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]