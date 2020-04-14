One more person infected with novel coronaviru has died; death toll reaches 332

Based on the first information, the nurse from Tandarei died on April 13. The woman was 42 years old and she was confirmed to have COVID-19 on April 2, 2020, at the Fetesti Hospital, where she was hospitalized. She was then transferred to the Infectious Diseases Hospital "Victor Babes" on April 4 2020," said GCS. She had diabetes and she suffered from hormonal imbalance.