Romania's industrial turnover, up 4.3pct, Jan.-Feb. 2020. Romania's industrial turnover increased by 4.3% in the first two months of 2020, y-o-y, as a result of increases in the mining and quarrying and processing industries, according to data released on Tuesday by the National Statistics Institute (INS). According to the statistics, by big industrial groups, increases in turnover were reported in the industry of consumer goods (+ 10.2%), the industry of durable goods (+ 8.9%), the industry of capital goods (+ 4.2%) and the intermediate goods industry (+ 3.0%). In contrast, the energy industry fell by 4.4%. In January - February 2020, the mining and quarrying sector increased by 18%, while the processing industry recorded a jump of 5.1%. The February 2020 turnover in the industry increased by 2.6% overall, y-o-y, on rises in the manufacturing industry (+ 3.4%). In contrast, the mining and quarrying industry decreased by 20.6%. At the same time, by big industrial groups, growths were reported in the durable goods industry (+ 9.7%), the consumer goods industry (+ 6.9%), the capital goods industry (+ 2.9%) and the intermediate goods industry (+ 2.7%). The energy industry declined 11.8%. On a monthly basis, the February 2020 industrial turnover increased by 5.2% overall on increase in the turnover reported by the manufacturing industry (+ 5.4%). The mining and quarrying sector was down 2.9%. By big industrial groups, growth as reported in the durable goods industry (+ 11.0%), the intermediate goods industry (+ 9.1%), the capital goods industry (+ 6.2%) and the consumer goods industry (+ 3.4%). The energy industry decreased by 11.5%. Y-o-y, the February 2020 industrial turnover increased by 2.6% overall on growth in the manufacturing industry (+ 3.4%). The mining and quarrying industry decreased by 20.6%. By big industrial groups, growth was recorded in the durable goods industry (+ 9.7%), the consumer goods industry (+ 6.9%), the capital goods industry (+ 2.9%) and the intermediate goods industry (+ 2.7%). The energy industry decreased by 11.8%. According to INS, the information in this press statement of February 2020 does not capture the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.