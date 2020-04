Blue Air Raised EUR9M from SIF 1 via Private Placement in December 2019

Blue Air, Romania's largest private airline, raised EUR9 million from SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1.RO) for a six-month period back in December 2019 via private placement at an interest of 13.2% a year.