Ioan Filip, Taparo: The Crisis Forces Us To Readapt Our Businesses

Ioan Filip, Taparo: The Crisis Forces Us To Readapt Our Businesses. Ioan Filip, the founder of Romanian-held furniture manufacturing group Taparo, believes the present moment forces many companies to readapt their business in order to survive. To this end, Taparo has decided to contract a financing which will be used for the construction of a medical textile (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]