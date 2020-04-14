GCS: 246 new cases of persons infected with novel coronavirus; total number 6,879

GCS: 246 new cases of persons infected with novel coronavirus; total number 6,879. A number of 246 new cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania according to the latest report, with the total number of persons who got infected reaching thus 6,897, informed the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Tuesday. Among the persons who got infected, 1,051 recovered and were discharged from hospital. There are currently 241 patients being treated in intensive care units. According to the same source, 332 persons who were diagnosed with COVID-19 have died. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]