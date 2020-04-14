Colliers: A Quarter Of Realty Investors Would Conclude Transactions In The Current Context If Opportunity Arises

Colliers: A Quarter Of Realty Investors Would Conclude Transactions In The Current Context If Opportunity Arises. Real estate investors in Romania remain interested in new projects in Romania, even in the context of the Covid-19 outbreak, but they expect harsher financing conditions and believe this crisis could have long-term effects on the real estate market, as per a Colliers International survey on the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]