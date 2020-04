Blue Air Raised EUR9M from SIF1 via Private Placement in December 2019

Blue Air Raised EUR9M from SIF1 via Private Placement in December 2019. Blue Air, Romania's largest private airline, raised EUR9 million from SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1.RO) for a six-month period back in December 2019 via private placement at an interest of 13.2% a year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]