Iohannis: I have issued today decree extending by 30 days of state of emergency

Iohannis: I have issued today decree extending by 30 days of state of emergency. President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday the extension of the state of emergency in Romania by 30 days. "We have issued today the decree extending the state of emergency by 30 days on the territory of Romania so that the most effective measures against COVID-19 continue to be taken," said the head of state.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]