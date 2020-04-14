Klaus Iohannis extends the state of emergency for another 30 days: The danger has not passed



Klaus Iohannis extends the state of emergency for another 30 days: The danger has not passed.

President Klaus Iohannis has announced on Tuesday the extension of the state of emergency on Romania's territory for another 30 days, saying that there are no signs of slowing down the epidemic, and "the number of infected people and the deaths caused are increasing daily in an alert (...)