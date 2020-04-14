GCS: Another five coronavirus-related deaths, Romania's total at 351

GCS: Another five coronavirus-related deaths, Romania's total at 351. Another five people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, taking the number of deaths from COVID-19 to 351, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Tuesday. The latest victims are four men and a woman, aged between 56 and 86. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]