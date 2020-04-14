Mihai Weber (PSD): Request to extend state of emergency must be accompanied by measures to support economy, population



Mihai Weber, deputy on the part of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), chairman of the select parliamentary committee for the oversight of the activity of the Romanian Foreign Intelligence Service (SIE), stated on Tuesday that the request to extend the state of emergency must be accompanied by several measures, among them the start of large-scale testing, the obligation to wear, in public, a minimal personal protection equipment (mask and gloves), but also concrete measures to support the economy and population. "Sending all Romanians in furlough is not a solution. The request to extend the state of emergency must be accompanied by the following measures: the start of large-scale testing, concrete measures to support the economy and the population, the obligation to wear, in public, a minimal protection equipment (mask and gloves), the public investment projects must be carried out in order to restart the economy, total transparency in regards to information, decisions and acquisitions, urgent measures to support Romanian agriculture, especially because agriculture is in difficulty due to the drought, and farmers need support to save their labor," wrote the Social Democrat on Facebook. President Klaus Iohannis announced, on Tuesday, the extension of the state of emergency in Romania for 30 days. The first period of state of emergency was declared on March 16.AGERPRES(RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)