 
Romaniapress.com

April 14, 2020

MAE ensures Romania's representation in meetings, informs UN and CoE during state of emergency
Apr 14, 2020

MAE ensures Romania's representation in meetings, informs UN and CoE during state of emergency.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) will ensure, through its diplomatic missions, Romania's representation during all the meetings that will be organized during the state of emergency in Romania, especially at the level of the European Union, the Council of Europe, NATO, UN, regardless of the domain targeted by the meeting, shows the decree signed, on Tuesday, by President Klaus Iohannis, after announcing the extension of the state of emergency by another month. According to the respective decree, MAE will notify the Secretary General of the UN and the Secretary General of the Council of Europe of the measures adopted through the decree to extend the state of emergency which have effects in limiting the exercise of fundamental rights and freedoms, in accordance with the international obligations Romania has. Furthermore, the Ministry will ensure exclusive communication with the diplomatic missions and consular offices accredited in Romania, as well as the representations/international organizations' bureaus in Romania. For this purpose, the decree shows, the competent authorities will cooperate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and will provide all the necessary information. In this period, MAE will ensure the respect of relevant international law norms in the context of applying the provisions of the decree in case members of diplomatic missions / consular offices / representations / international organizations' bureaus will be tested positive for COVID-19. Furthermore, the ministry will maintain communication with the diplomatic missions and consular offices of Romania abroad to relay any instruction and information necessary in the context of applying the present decree, for which the competent authorities will provide MAE with the necessary information.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Germany, an example of exploitation of foreign labor in the 21st century By Constantin Radut Germany systematically exploits workers from Eastern Europe to harvest asparagus. According to German agricultural organizations, the "white gold" crop needs about 40,000 workers per season. This year, because of the coronavirus, the specialized farms desperately sought (...)

Marcel Ciolacu, undecided on voting in Parliament for prolonging the state of emergency Marcel Ciolacu says the Social-Democratic Party must decide whether or not to vote in Parliament the extension of the state of emergency, as there are consequences to consider in both situations.He says the Government is incompetent and does not come with solutions for testing, economy, (...)

UNICEF representative in Romania: Post-pandemic world to be tougher for children unless we take measures UNICEF representative in Romania Pieter Bult said that, even before the pandemic, the situation of children in Romania was difficult, and what is happening now will make things worse, saying that measures must be taken to continue the essential services for them. It is a challenging period for (...)

Romania Extends State of Emergency Until Mid-May Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday issued a decree extending the state of emergency in the country by another month in a bid to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Another five Romanians have died due to coronavirus. Among them, an ambulance driver in the Capital Five more Romanians have died from coronavirus in Romania, with a total of 351 deaths. Among the dead is a 53-year-old man, a private ambulance driver carrying patients on dialysis.

IMF Sees Romania's GDP Falling 5% in 2020 Under Covid-19 Impact The International Monetary Fund estimates Romania's economy will drop 5% this year, according to the latest World Economic Outlook released Tuesday.

GCS: Another five coronavirus-related deaths, Romania's total at 351 Another five people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, taking the number of deaths from COVID-19 to 351, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Tuesday. The latest victims are four men and a woman, aged between 56 and 86. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |