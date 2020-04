Parcel Delivery Company GLS Romania Revenue Up 32% To RON221M In 2019

Parcel Delivery Company GLS Romania Revenue Up 32% To RON221M In 2019. GLS General Logistics System Romania, part of the group by the same name held by UK’s Royal Mail, ended last year with RON221 million (more than EUR47 milion) revenue, an increase of 32% year-on-year, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]