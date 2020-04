Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 6 to 357

Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 6 to 357. Another six people infected with the novel coronavirus have died, bringing the total death toll so far to 357, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday. It is about three men and three women aged between 50 and 82. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]