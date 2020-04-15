President Iohannis: Stay home. Otherwise, after the holidays, we'll have funerals

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday made a call on Romanians to stay home, otherwise "after the holidays, we'll have funerals." "Dear Romanians, regardless of what some and others might say, I tell you the same doctors say, beginning with the Health Minister, the same as experts say, the same as the World Health Organisation says: Stay home. Otherwise, after the holidays, we'll have funerals," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Palace. He announced that at the meeting he has with members of the government he would ask them to review the agreement concluded between the Interior Ministry and the Romanian Orthodox Church on the Easter holiday. "At this meeting, I will ask PM Orban and the Interior Minister to review this agreement, to find, if they wish, a formula observing the 'Stay at home' principle, which keeps perfectly within the requests of the decree extending the state of emergency and which, obviously, observes all military ordinances," the head of state announced. Romania's President on Wednesday at the Cotroceni Palace has a meeting on the measures required in the context of the extension of the state of emergency with PM Ludovic Orban, Interior Minister Marcel Vela, Finance Minister Florin-Vasile Citu, Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca, Economy, Energy and Business Environment Minister Virgil Popescu, Health Minister Nelu Tataru, Labour and Social Protection Minister Violeta Alexandru, head of Department for Emergency Situations Raed Arafat. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]