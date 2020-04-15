 
April 15, 2020

PMP's Tomac: I don't agree with measures sending people to unemployment only to abandon them
The state must stimulate, in times of crisis, policies by which every job will be kept, even if this would mean, some fields "to implicitly adjust salaries," said the head of the People's Movement Party (PMP), Eugen Tomac. "I don't agree with measures that lay people off and then just abandon them. When the crisis is so big, the state needs to stimulate policies by which every job is kept, even if this means that in some fields the salaries will have to be cut. So we must have the courage and confront this crisis realistically because nobody caused it by absurd policies, it is a global crisis," Eugen Tomac said on Wednesday. He added the Government should restart some important sectors of the economy in the context of the suspension of the Stability and Growth Pact, when loans could be taken from both the European and international financial institutions, and also from the domestic banks. "We believe that due to the suspension of the Stability and Growth Pact the conditions are met for the state to be able to speed up the process by which it can borrow new resources to add them to the state budget and invest them in the large infrastructure. And I mean here the Transilvania motorway, which got suspended precisely because it is not financed from European funds, in the context in which there was no tender held here for the construction works, and tenders are an important criterion for the EU," said Eugen Tomac. According to the PMP leader, Romania should initiate large infrastructure projects in the healthcare field, such as the building of regional hospitals. "I believe that we can borrow from the European and international financial institutions, and also from the domestic banks, to restart such large infrastructure projects in the healthcare field. And I mean now the building of regional hospitals. Romania needs to start an ample process of reconstruction by earmarking resources from the budget to build large infrastructure projects and create new jobs," said Tomac. AGERPRES (RO - author: Sorinel Penes, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

