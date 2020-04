Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 5 to 362

Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 5 to 362. Another five people infected with the novel coronavirus have died, bringing the total death toll so far to 362, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday. It is about four men and one woman aged between 55 and 74. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]