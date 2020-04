Romania registers 7.216 cases of COVID-19. Over 1.200 people cured

Romania registers 7.216 cases of COVID-19. Over 1.200 people cured. Until Wednesday, on the Romanian territory, 7.216 cases of persons infected with COVID-19 virus were confirmed, and of the positively confirmed persons, 1.217 were declared cured and discharged, announces the Strategic Communication Group (...) [Read the article in Mediafax]