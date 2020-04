Leroy Merlin Romania CEO: Return To Normal Will Take A Longer Period of Time

Leroy Merlin Romania CEO: Return To Normal Will Take A Longer Period of Time. Frédéric Lamy, CEO of do-it-yourself retailer Leroy Merlin Romania, on Wednesday said this period will deeply change consumer behavior and people’s and companies’ way of thinking must change along with the crisis, because this period represents a (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]