Decathlon CEO: Crisis Must Be Seen As Opportunity To Cut Red Tape, Speed Up Digitalization Of Public Institutions



Decathlon CEO: Crisis Must Be Seen As Opportunity To Cut Red Tape, Speed Up Digitalization Of Public Institutions.

Jean-Francois Mace, CEO of sporting goods retailer Decathlon, on Wednesday said the current coronavirus-led crisis must be seen by authorities and not only, as an opportunity to reduce bureaucracy and digitalize public institutions.