Romanian Beer Market Stable in 2019, at 16.7 Million Hectoliters. Romania’s beer market remained constant in 2019, at around 16.7 million hectoliters, just 0.4% higher than in 2018, the Romanian Brewers Association said Wednesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]