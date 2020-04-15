GCS: 337 new cases of novel coronavirus infection; total reaches 7,216

GCS: 337 new cases of novel coronavirus infection; total reaches 7,216. A number of 337 new cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania since the latest information, the total number of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 thus reaching 7,216, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday. A number of 1,217 persons have been declared recovered and were discharged. 245 patients are treated in intensive care units. According to GCS, 362 persons diagnosed with COVID-19 died. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mirela Barbulescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]