FinMin Citu says gov't is working on package of measures to restart economy. Finance Minister Florin Citu announced on Wednesday that work is being done on a significant package of measures to restart the economy, a package to be introduced after the end of the state of emergency. On the occasion of the presentation of the first budget adjustment in 2020, Citu stressed that the purpose of this rectification is to finance the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection in order to overcome the health crisis, and also to maintain functional the production capacity in the economy. "A budget adjustment that comes to support the first package this government has adopted to support the economy. The second package we are working on, to restart the economy, will be introduced after the end of the state of emergency. It's a significant package, as important as the one we've made in this period. Now we want to see the effects of these measures, in the next few days. I already know that payments are being made for the furlough. Friday begins the most important support programme of the SMEs in Romania in the last 30 years, SME Invest, that is a programme in which more than 40,000 SMEs will participate. It is a state aid scheme approved by the European Commission and it is the only one at this moment. Things will evolve in this direction," said Florin Citu, at the Victoria governmental Palace. The minister also made it clear that the measures to stimulate the economy adopted so far represent 3 pct of the GDP. At the first budget rectification this year, the deficit increased to 6.7 pct of the GDP.AGERPRES(RO - author: Constantin Balaban, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]