 
Romaniapress.com

April 15, 2020

FinMin Citu says gov't is working on package of measures to restart economy
Apr 15, 2020

FinMin Citu says gov't is working on package of measures to restart economy.

Finance Minister Florin Citu announced on Wednesday that work is being done on a significant package of measures to restart the economy, a package to be introduced after the end of the state of emergency. On the occasion of the presentation of the first budget adjustment in 2020, Citu stressed that the purpose of this rectification is to finance the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection in order to overcome the health crisis, and also to maintain functional the production capacity in the economy. "A budget adjustment that comes to support the first package this government has adopted to support the economy. The second package we are working on, to restart the economy, will be introduced after the end of the state of emergency. It's a significant package, as important as the one we've made in this period. Now we want to see the effects of these measures, in the next few days. I already know that payments are being made for the furlough. Friday begins the most important support programme of the SMEs in Romania in the last 30 years, SME Invest, that is a programme in which more than 40,000 SMEs will participate. It is a state aid scheme approved by the European Commission and it is the only one at this moment. Things will evolve in this direction," said Florin Citu, at the Victoria governmental Palace. The minister also made it clear that the measures to stimulate the economy adopted so far represent 3 pct of the GDP. At the first budget rectification this year, the deficit increased to 6.7 pct of the GDP.AGERPRES(RO - author: Constantin Balaban, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian Embassy releases final nominal list of 20,718 Romanian POWs, civilian deportees buried in Russia The Romanian Embassy in Moscow published the names of another nearly 10,000 Romanian prisoners of war and civilian deportees buried in the international cemeteries located in the Russian Federation, thus completing the full nominal list with the data of those who died between 1941 and 1956 in (...)

Romania Raises RON545M Selling Feb 2025 Bonds at 3.93% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 545 million (EUR112.7 million) versus a RON500 million target selling bonds maturing in February 2025 at an average yield of 3.93%, central bank data showed.

Raiffeisen Bank Chief Economist Says Govt GDP Growth Forecast Is Overly Optimistic The Romanian government's economic growth projection of 1.9% of GDP for this year is overly optimistic, Raiffeisen Bank chief economist Ionut Dumitru told Ziarul Financiar.

Iohannis, about the vote in Parliament: A majority without any legitimacy voted in a populist manner President Klaus Iohannis has said on Thursday, referring to parliamentarians who voted to extend the state of emergency and to impose conditions on the Government, that "a majority without any legitimacy votes populist measures that have no support", alluding to at PSD, UDMR, ALDE and Pro (...)

CBRE: Real Estate Investments in Romania Reach EUR120.9M in 1Q/2020 Investments on the Romanian real estate market amounted to EUR120.9 million in the first quarter of 2020, of which 85% were acquisitions of office and industrial spaces, real estate consulting firm CBRE said Thursday.

Real estate investment volume parks at 120.9 million euros in Q1 2020 (CBRE Research) The volume of real estate investment was 120.9 million euros in the first quarter of 2020, of which 85% were purchased from offices and industrial spaces, CBRE Research data show, according to a release sent on Thursday AGERPRES. On the market of office space in Bucharest, in the first quarter (...)

Romania's Parliament agrees to extend the state of emergency. Conditions, imposed on the Government The Romanian lawmakers, on Thursday, in an online meeting, with a majority of votes, approved the request of president Klaus Iohannis to extend the state of emergency on Romania's territory for another 30 days, but a series of conditions have been imposed on the (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |