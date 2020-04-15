Seven tonnes of medical protective equipment, brought from Turkey with C-27J Spartan aircraft

Seven tonnes of medical protective equipment, brought from Turkey with C-27J Spartan aircraft. Seven tonnes of medical protective equipment, consisting of 100 thousand protective masks type FFP2 and FFP3, are being brought to the country from Turkey on Wednesday with a C-27J Spartan aircraft of the Romanian Air Force, informs a statement from the Ministry of National Defense (MApN). Also on Wednesday, the third flight with a C-130 Hercules aircraft brings, from Germany, the last batch of protective coveralls from South Korea. The masks and protective coveralls were purchased by the Romanian state through the National Centralized Procurement Office and the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU), as part of efforts to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The distribution of the protective equipment will be carried out with means of transport provided by the IGSU, and with the support of the county inspectorates for emergency situations, the equipment will be allocated, according to needs, to the medical staff in the country and to the operative crews acting on the ground.