Romania's Budget Gap to Widen to 6.7% of GDP in 2020, Fin Min Says. Romania's finance minister Florin Citu said Wednesday the country's budget deficit will reach 6.7% of the gross domestic product this year and the country's prognosis commission expects the economy to contract 1.9% under the impact of the coronavirus (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]