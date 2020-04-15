Romanians from abroad in difficult situation may request assistance on diasporahub.ro

Romanians from abroad who are in a difficult situation may request assistance from the Romanian community on diasporahub.ro. The online platform has been operational since Wednesday and was created in the context of the pandemic with the novel coronavirus, the Department for Romanians Everywhere shows in a Facebook post. Romanian citizens in need of help can find useful information by filling in a few fields on the respective platform: where they are, if they are alone, with their family or with people who need assistance. They must also specify, online, whether they have been affected by the pandemic, whether they are self-isolating, quarantined or hospitalized. Those who need help should mention the type of assistance requested: drug distribution, food distribution, financial support, transportation, temporary accommodation, finding a job, repatriation, psychological assistance, spiritual assistance, legal counseling or public information. After answering the questions, those who ask for assistance are offered phone numbers and addresses that may be useful: Romanian associations, Romanian churches or individuals. Also, those willing to offer help can register on the respective platform. The Diaspora Hub platform is the result of the partnership between the Authority for the Digitization of Romania, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Department of Romanians Everywhere and the non-governmental association Code4Romania, which worked pro bono on this project.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]