 
Romaniapress.com

April 15, 2020

Budget deficit, rises to 6.7pct of GDP at adjustment
Apr 15, 2020

Budget deficit, rises to 6.7pct of GDP at adjustment.

The deficit of the consolidated general budget for this year rises to 6.7pct of GDP at the first budget adjustment this year, given that the measures adopted to stimulate the economy represent 3pct of GDP, announced on Wednesday Finance Minister Florin Citu in a statement at the Victoria Palace. According to him, the cash deficit increases by 31.9 billion lei. The Finance minister also announced that the estimates of the National Commission for Strategy and Prognosis indicate a contraction of the economy by 1.9pct this year and a nominal GDP falling to 1.12 billion lei. "It is a budget adjustment that comes sooner than we were used to because some measures were needed to support the economy. The package that comes to support the economy, cumulatively, has a value of almost 3pct of GDP. We are talking here about furlough, guarantees for IMMInvest, aid for the liberal professions, allowances for medical leave, health, assistance for parents, incentives for medical professionals, plus tax facilities for companies, all of which add up to a package of 3pct of GDP, which means that the deficit will change. The macro coordinates from which we start: the National Commission for Strategy and Prognosis estimates that the economy will have a contraction of minus 1.9pct and a deflator of GDP of 4.9pct, which means a general increase in prices in the economy and a nominal GDP of 1.08 billion lei as compared to 1.12 billion lei as we considered in the initial budget. Under these conditions, the consolidated general budget deficit increases from 40.5 billion lei to 72.5 billion lei, which means an estimated deficit for this year of 6.7pct of GDP. These are the estimates we are making right now. With the data we have. The deficit of the consolidated general budget increases in cash terms with the amount of 31.9 billion lei," said Florin Citu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Marinescu, editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian Embassy releases final nominal list of 20,718 Romanian POWs, civilian deportees buried in Russia The Romanian Embassy in Moscow published the names of another nearly 10,000 Romanian prisoners of war and civilian deportees buried in the international cemeteries located in the Russian Federation, thus completing the full nominal list with the data of those who died between 1941 and 1956 in (...)

Romania Raises RON545M Selling Feb 2025 Bonds at 3.93% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 545 million (EUR112.7 million) versus a RON500 million target selling bonds maturing in February 2025 at an average yield of 3.93%, central bank data showed.

Raiffeisen Bank Chief Economist Says Govt GDP Growth Forecast Is Overly Optimistic The Romanian government's economic growth projection of 1.9% of GDP for this year is overly optimistic, Raiffeisen Bank chief economist Ionut Dumitru told Ziarul Financiar.

Iohannis, about the vote in Parliament: A majority without any legitimacy voted in a populist manner President Klaus Iohannis has said on Thursday, referring to parliamentarians who voted to extend the state of emergency and to impose conditions on the Government, that "a majority without any legitimacy votes populist measures that have no support", alluding to at PSD, UDMR, ALDE and Pro (...)

CBRE: Real Estate Investments in Romania Reach EUR120.9M in 1Q/2020 Investments on the Romanian real estate market amounted to EUR120.9 million in the first quarter of 2020, of which 85% were acquisitions of office and industrial spaces, real estate consulting firm CBRE said Thursday.

Real estate investment volume parks at 120.9 million euros in Q1 2020 (CBRE Research) The volume of real estate investment was 120.9 million euros in the first quarter of 2020, of which 85% were purchased from offices and industrial spaces, CBRE Research data show, according to a release sent on Thursday AGERPRES. On the market of office space in Bucharest, in the first quarter (...)

Romania's Parliament agrees to extend the state of emergency. Conditions, imposed on the Government The Romanian lawmakers, on Thursday, in an online meeting, with a majority of votes, approved the request of president Klaus Iohannis to extend the state of emergency on Romania's territory for another 30 days, but a series of conditions have been imposed on the (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |