PM Orban: At least 3 Romanian companies could produce FFP2 masks by end of next week



PM Orban: At least 3 Romanian companies could produce FFP2 masks by end of next week.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that by the end of next week at least three Romanian companies could have the capacity to produce FFP2 masks, stressing in this context that domestic production of protective equipment and also of medicines should be encouraged. "Moreover, there are already companies that have the capacity to produce coveralls. Or, here, I think we need to encourage domestic production," said Orban. The Prime Minister asked Minister of Health Tataru to support "any kind of action on the part of domestic drug producers" who have the capacity to manufacture necessary products on the drug market. He indicated that he would have wanted an acceleration of the certification procedure by the National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices. "This policy of encouraging - let's say - entry on the market from abroad, to the detriment of Romanian producers, must cease, because as long as we have significant production capacity in companies producing in Romania, we must take care that these companies have indeed non-discriminatory access to the drug market in Romania," added Orban.AGERPRES(RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)