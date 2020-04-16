Electric Plus Bacau Furloughs 200 Employees, Manufacturing At 30% Capacity

Electric Plus Bacau Furloughs 200 Employees, Manufacturing At 30% Capacity. Bacau-based PVC trim, window rolling shades and garage door manufacturer Electric Plus has furloughed 200 of the 300 employees in its plant and is only working at 30% capacity.