Electric Plus Bacau Furloughs 200 Employees, Manufacturing At 30% Capacity
Apr 16, 2020
Bacau-based PVC trim, window rolling shades and garage door manufacturer Electric Plus has furloughed 200 of the 300 employees in its plant and is only working at 30% capacity.
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
New Source Of Jobs During COVID-19: Companies That Make Disinfectants and Protective Gear
Romtehnochim, D&C Industry and Laboratoarele Merlin are getting ready to hire soon, after receiving the greenlight from the authorities to make disinfectants. More than 100 companies have received approval to make protective gear or disinfectants since April (...)
Economic Analysts Doubt Government Figures, Expect Economic Downturn To Be Worse
Economic analysts believe the government forecast of an economic decline of merely 1.9% is overly optimistic. As a result, the budget deficit, 6.7% of the GDP as the government sees it, will be much higher.
Marcel Vela announces the Military Decree number 9: The ban on wheat exports, eliminated
Minister Marcel Vela has issued, on Thursday, OM9, by which the ban on the export of wheat was eliminated. Also, the document on Thursday extended the suspension of flights to and from Romania from: Great Britain, Northern Ireland, USA, Belgium, Netherlands, Turkey, Iran, Italy, France and (...)
IntMin Vela: Those coming home for Easter will not self-isolate, but be in institutionalized quarantine
The Minister of Internal Affairs, Marcel Vela, warned, on Thursday, those desiring to come home for Easter that they will not stay in self-isolation, but in institutional quarantine, over 13,000 beds being available.
"We have available over 13,000 beds in quarantine - those who thought (...)
Romanian Embassy releases final nominal list of 20,718 Romanian POWs, civilian deportees buried in Russia
The Romanian Embassy in Moscow published the names of another nearly 10,000 Romanian prisoners of war and civilian deportees buried in the international cemeteries located in the Russian Federation, thus completing the full nominal list with the data of those who died between 1941 and 1956 in (...)
Romania Raises RON545M Selling Feb 2025 Bonds at 3.93% Average Yield
Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 545 million (EUR112.7 million) versus a RON500 million target selling bonds maturing in February 2025 at an average yield of 3.93%, central bank data showed.
Raiffeisen Bank Chief Economist Says Govt GDP Growth Forecast Is Overly Optimistic
The Romanian government's economic growth projection of 1.9% of GDP for this year is overly optimistic, Raiffeisen Bank chief economist Ionut Dumitru told Ziarul Financiar.
