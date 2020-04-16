 
Romaniapress.com

April 16, 2020

Gov't passes budget revision ordinance
Apr 16, 2020

Gov't passes budget revision ordinance.

The government has passed an emergency ordinance regarding the revision of the 2020 national budget and the state insurance budget that takes into account the new economic data following the crisis triggered by the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery Ionel Danca announced on Wednesday. "The budget revision for the year 2020 increases public spending on health, employment, finance, public peace and safety and public works. The budgetary resources necessary for financing the economic support measures of late adopted by the government were taken into consideration, namely funding the guarantee scheme for working capital loans and investment loans for SMEs under the National SME Guarantee and Credit Fund, which resources go up from 5 billion lei to 15 billion lei and, under the same scheme, SMEs qualify for loans on fully subsidised interest rates, zero interest and zero administration fees by the end of this year," Danca said Wednesday evening at the end of a government meeting. He added that the revision also provides for "the appropriations required for the payment of the short-time working benefits for employees whose employment contracts have been suspended during the state of emergency, as well as for persons providing services based on other contractual forms, such as registered sole traders, individual enterprises and persons included in the category other professionals in the Civil Code." "There have been allocated the necessary amounts for the payment of the short-time working benefits, namely 4 billion lei for the National Employment Agency (ANOFM), which makes payments for employees on suspended employment contracts and 1.9 billion lei for the other categories of beneficiaries," said Danca. He added that in the public health area the necessary amounts were allocated "both to meet the demand for medical and sanitary materials in combatting the coronavirus epidemic, and to pay the social health insurance or the rights of health insurance beneficiaries." "We are talking here about medical leaves, which got appropriations of one billion lei," added Danca. He specified that the budget revision took into account the macroeconomic data provided by the National Strategy and Prognosis Commission. "According to the data provided by the National Strategy and Prognosis Commission, a contraction by 1.9% of the Romanian economy is to be expected this year against an economic growth of 4.1% that was the basis of the budget construction at the beginning of the year, which means a contraction by almost 6% in the developments of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for this year. Consequently, the budgetary provisions have been adjusted for the new data regarding the volume of economic activities and the estimated revenues for this year, taking into account also the main current priorities of the government concerning the provision of the necessary resources in terms of health efforts to contain the coronavirus epidemic while also containing the negative economic and social effects caused by the pandemic," said Danca. He added that the allotment for the mentioned measures amounts, after the budget revision, to 3% of the GDP. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

New Source Of Jobs During COVID-19: Companies That Make Disinfectants and Protective Gear Romtehnochim, D&C Industry and Laboratoarele Merlin are getting ready to hire soon, after receiving the greenlight from the authorities to make disinfectants. More than 100 companies have received approval to make protective gear or disinfectants since April (...)

Economic Analysts Doubt Government Figures, Expect Economic Downturn To Be Worse Economic analysts believe the government forecast of an economic decline of merely 1.9% is overly optimistic. As a result, the budget deficit, 6.7% of the GDP as the government sees it, will be much higher.

Marcel Vela announces the Military Decree number 9: The ban on wheat exports, eliminated Minister Marcel Vela has issued, on Thursday, OM9, by which the ban on the export of wheat was eliminated. Also, the document on Thursday extended the suspension of flights to and from Romania from: Great Britain, Northern Ireland, USA, Belgium, Netherlands, Turkey, Iran, Italy, France and (...)

IntMin Vela: Those coming home for Easter will not self-isolate, but be in institutionalized quarantine The Minister of Internal Affairs, Marcel Vela, warned, on Thursday, those desiring to come home for Easter that they will not stay in self-isolation, but in institutional quarantine, over 13,000 beds being available. "We have available over 13,000 beds in quarantine - those who thought (...)

Romanian Embassy releases final nominal list of 20,718 Romanian POWs, civilian deportees buried in Russia The Romanian Embassy in Moscow published the names of another nearly 10,000 Romanian prisoners of war and civilian deportees buried in the international cemeteries located in the Russian Federation, thus completing the full nominal list with the data of those who died between 1941 and 1956 in (...)

Romania Raises RON545M Selling Feb 2025 Bonds at 3.93% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 545 million (EUR112.7 million) versus a RON500 million target selling bonds maturing in February 2025 at an average yield of 3.93%, central bank data showed.

Raiffeisen Bank Chief Economist Says Govt GDP Growth Forecast Is Overly Optimistic The Romanian government's economic growth projection of 1.9% of GDP for this year is overly optimistic, Raiffeisen Bank chief economist Ionut Dumitru told Ziarul Financiar.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |