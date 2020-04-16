 
April 16, 2020

IntMin Vela: New agreement with BOR - services to be officiated without believers' participation
Interior Minister Marcel Vela announced on Wednesday that Easter services will be carried out without believers' participation. In a news statement held at the Victoria Palace, he explained that a new agreement has been concluded with the Romanian Patriarchate according to which the religious services will be conducted under the guidance of the Romanian Orthodox Church (BOR) and according to the ordinances in force, without the participation of believers in churches or in their court. "The religious services on the Resurrection night will be officiated with the observance of the guidelines of the Romanian Orthodox Church and the provisions of the Military Ordinances regarding public gatherings and physical distancing without the participation of believers within the premises, in the court or near the places of worship," Vela said. The Interior Minister mentioned that the bread shaped as prosphora, sprinkled with holy water and wine, called Easter bread (blessed on Thursday, 16 April 2020), will be distributed to the home of believers from all parishes by the clerical staff and volunteers in the parish, on Friday, 17 April 2020, and on Saturday, 18 April 2020, between 08:00hrs and 17:00hrs, and on the first day of Easter, between 06:00hrs and 12:00hrs, at the request of believers. Moreover, in the hospitals where there is no charity priest, the Interior Ministry (MAI) staff on mission on the night of Resurrection will distribute the Holy Light to these units, as well as to social and quarantine centers. "The structures coordinated by the Interior Ministry (Police, Border Police, Gendarmerie, Firefighters, Local Police) and the personnel of the National Defence Ministry will ensure the public order throughout the distribution of Easter bread and Holy Light, as well as the observance of the regulations stipulated in the military ordinances on eliminating the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus," Marcel Vela also said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

