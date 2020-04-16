IntMin Vela: Holy Light to be distributed by church personnel and maximum 5 volunteers

IntMin Vela: Holy Light to be distributed by church personnel and maximum 5 volunteers. Minister of Interior Marcel Vela on Wednesday informed that the Holy Light will be distributed in each parish by the church personnel and maximum 5 volunteers, as provided in the new agreement with the Romanian Orthodox Church. "The Holy Light, that comes from Jerusalem, will be distributed in the parishes by the church personnel and maximum 5 volunteers, on Saturday, starting 8.00 pm. Thus, the church personnel in each parish, helped by a number of maximum 5 volunteers, with protective equipment - masks and gloves - as organisers, will ensure the distribution of the prosophora or the Holy Light by observing the regulations stipulated by the military ordinances, while having their ID card with them and a white armband, as well as a name tag, stamped by the parish," Marcel Vela stated at the headquarters of the Ministry of Interior. He added that the Light will be received at the entry into the house, from the window or by a representative of the association of owners. "The faithful will receive the prosophora on Saturday evening and night, with the Holy Light to be received either at the entry into the house or from the window, without going outside, and in such buildings with several families, it will be given to a representative designated by the association of owners or tenants, who will wear protective equipment - mask and gloves," explained Vela.